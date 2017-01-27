Work starts to demolish former pub near Market Drayton

Demolition work has started to replace a former pub near Market Drayton with new homes.

Applicant Marshall CPD is currently waiting for approval from Shropshire Council to go ahead and build nine new homes at the site of the former at The Four Crosses, on the A41 at Shakeford.

Marshall CPD previously requested that Shropshire Council allow the demolition of the pub and was told it did not need prior approval.

The applicants hope to turn the site into nine detached houses and build an estate road.

But Hinstock Parish Council has objected to the scheme after claiming no more new housing is needed in the area and it goes against Shropshire Council’s Site Allocations and Management of Development Plan.

A planning document submitted to Shropshire Council in support of the homes project states: “The building has ceased trading and has outlived its usefulness. Redevelopment is proposed.

There will be a phased scheme of demolition – rear extensions removed first and then the house section and attached sheds.”

Melanie Joyce, clerk of the parish council, said: “Specific sites were allocated in the village for development for the SAMDev plan.

“This location is considered unsustainable – it is too far from the village for pedestrian access and has no footway links.”