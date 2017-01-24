Royal new town plan at Shropshire barracks

Prince Charles could be the inspiration for a new town planned for a Shropshire Army barracks, it was revealed today.

A task force working on the future of Clive Barracks will visit Poundbury, the town created on land owned by the Prince of Wales.

The Dorset town is controversial because it follows architectural principles advocated by Prince Charles.

Supporters have praised its classic and traditional English design, which has become a tourist attraction. But critics have described it as a “feudal Disneyland” and said it no longer represents modern Britain.

The Tern Hill Task Force group, which was set up by North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson, visited Clive Barracks, at Tern Hill, near Market Drayton, on Friday to find out more about the site.

The visit was organised at a time when its current occupant, the 1st Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment, is on its latest mission in Afghanistan.

The group members will now visit Poundbury, which sits near Weymouth, to look at the possibility of creating a similar new town at Tern Hill.

Mr Paterson said: “It was a good visit and the group had a good look around.

“The group discussed possible housing and industrial uses for the site.

“The next step is to arrange a visit to Poundbury in Dorset to see what has happened there.

Take a look around Poundbury:

“We are talking about the potential to create a new town here. It could really enhance the area, bringing job opportunities and increase Market Drayton’s economy.”

Poundbury is an urban extension to the Dorset county town of Dorchester. It is built on Duchy of Cornwall land and the Prince of Wales dictated the design.

Councillor David Minnery, mayor of Market Drayton, said: “We are on a on a fact finding visit to Poundbury in Dorset and also Lightmoor in Telford to get some idea of the way in which large sites can be positively developed. There appears to be general consensus that there needs to be a mixed development that is sympathetic to the competing needs of the rural and urban communities.”

In March the Ministry of Defence announced it was pulling out of Clive Barracks. The MoD said it has the potential to provide land for up to 600 houses, with money raised ploughed back into defence.

Mr Paterson has already visited a similar site in Hampshire with fellow members of the Tern Hill Task Force.

A 20-year project in Hampshire will see the area transformed with new houses, employment creation, a new town centre, leisure centre, schools, health services, open space and transport links.