Deserted Shropshire mill on the market for £400,000

For years it has been deserted, after being gutted by fire but buyers are being given a chance to bring a former Shropshire riverside mill back to life, turning it into the home of their dreams.

Sweyney Cliff House is thought to have been originally built in the early 19th century by William Horton, who helped develop the Coalport China Works with William Reynolds

Then it was known as the Rock House and, as well as being a family home, was also a working mill, driven by a 76ft diameter water wheel, which no longer exists. But it was severely damaged by fire in 2011 and has continued to deteriorate.

It was sold to its current owner in 2013, who has spent time and money drawing up architect plans to restore the property to its former glory and to add an extension, but has now decided to sell it on to someone who can make the dreams a reality.

Subsequent vandalism attacks have left the house as just a shell. Due to the unsafe state of the property, viewing is strictly by prior appointment with the selling agents and must be accompanied. Access to the house is prohibited.

Set in around seven acres of gardens and grounds, the period property is on the market through Nock Deighton.

The grounds are predominantly wooded and a variety of mature trees provide privacy, with pools and minor stream fed ponds in the gardens and gravity fed fountain.

As well as large gardens and grounds it has an original floor space of around 5,600 sq ft, is close to the World Heritage Site in Ironbridge and includes fishing and mooring rights. There’s also potential to create riverside gardens.

When the house was in its prime, it had a walled garden and there are still a few overgrown shrubs and trees with level and riverside lawns.

A few outbuildings and part of the former mill have survived which could provide further storage or potential for development, subject to usual permissions.

The property is being sold by private treaty for £400,000. Rob McCabe, partner at Nock Deighton estate agents, said: “In its day, Sweyney Cliff House was a very grand house.

“There is no listing on the property, although the proposals that have been drawn up are very sympathetic to the original design of the building.

“There has been significant amounts of money spent on planning works so far, which means that very little work is required to repackage the planning application and submit the necessary reports.

“I would say 90 per cent of what’s required to put in application is there and so far the proposals have been received positively by the authority.

“It’s a very nice location and secluded, and offers an opportunity to redevelop with a scheme of renovation and extension devised and discussed with Shropshire Council.”

Coalport itself was the creation of William Reynolds. His role in the new town of the 1790s was to attract new industry and brought china manufacturers, chain making and boat building into Coalport.

The most famous and successful of the new industries was the manufacturing of porcelain and the early manufacturers, John Rose and William Rose were early occupants of Sweyney Cliff House.

