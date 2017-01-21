Go-ahead for 16 homes on outskirts of Shrewsbury

Sixteen homes will be built on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Council has granted planning permission for the homes on land north of Mayfield Close, just off Battlefield roundabout.

The development will include 11 two-bedroom houses, three houses with three bedrooms and two one-bedroom apartments. There will be enough off-street parking for 32 vehicles.

They will be built on land which was used as a temporary compound during the construction of the adjacent Mayfield Close development but is now vacant. Each home will also have its own private garden area at the back.

The proposed houses are all two storeys and the apartments are single storey but are located in a two-storey building, all of which will have pitched roofs.

A design and access statement submitted with the application said: “The proposed dwellings have been designed to be in keeping with the existing surrounding dwellings. The existing site is overgrown and the majority of the foliage will inevitably be removed. It is intended that all new external amenity areas will be well kept and provide a pleasant outlook from the dwellings.”