80 homes scheme near Whitchurch recommended to be refused

Plans to create up to 80 homes in a village near Whitchurch have been recommended for refusal by planning officers.

The outline application to create the homes on land south of Nantwich Road in Wrenbury, will be discussed at a meeting next week.

The site is currently grassland with grazing being the primary use.

Concerns have been raised by Cheshire East Council planning officers, the parish council land local residents about access to the site and the development being located in open countryside.

But planning officers do admit the development would provide benefits for local businesses and in terms of providing affordable housing.

Wrenbury Parish Council has objected to the scheme, and letters of objection have been received from 14 local households. A report on behalf of Cheshire East Council said: “The proposed development would be unable to provide a safe and suitable access to and from Nantwich Road and into the village of Wrenbury.

“This would result in a severe and unacceptable impact in terms of road safety and would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the scheme, notwithstanding the shortfall in housing land supply. “The proposed residential development is unsustainable because it is located within the open countryside.”

But documents submitted in support of the application state: “The proposal assists in meeting the housing needs of the area.

“It will result in the provision of affordable housing providing for a mixed and balanced community.”

The amount and tenure mix are to be discussed with the

council to ensure that the correct amount and mix of tenure types can be accommodated within the proposal.

“The proposed development would generate employment opportunities in construction and in other sectors linked to the construction market. There would also be ongoing maintenance costs and services required by the occupants which would supplement the local economy.

“The scheme will provide housing in close proximity to services, facilities and employment opportunities. Additionally, the occupants would shop and live locally; therefore ensuring that local services have a greater catchment population to serve.”

The plans will be discussed by the council’s strategic planning board on Wednesday(JAN25)in the Municipal Buildings in Crewe at 10.30am.

The council said access is to be determined at this stage with all other matters reserved for a later date.