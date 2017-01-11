115 homes plan gets the go-ahead near Whitchurch

Revised plans to create more than 100 homes near Whitchurch have been given the go-ahead.

The proposal, to create 115 homes on the Grocontinental site at Heathwood Road, Higher Heath, has been approved by Shropshire Council.

An outline application for a residential development on the site was approved in 2011 with conditions attached restricting it to 150 homes.

The latest application sought approval of reserved matters, access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the redevelopment of the site, which has now been amended to 115 homes.

The site is the haulage depot used by Grocontinental which has a number of warehouse buildings, offices and maintenance vehicles which are to be demolished as part of the proposal.

Prees Parish Council objected to the plans after raising fears of the increase in the flow of traffic generated in the area.

Local residents also raised concerns about parking, flooding and drainage.

A document submitted in support of the application said: “The development has been appropriately designed to reflect the character of the existing development surrounding the site.

“Careful consideration has been given to the scale and layout of the proposed development, providing

adequate amenity space with parking and privacy for each of the dwellings.”

A report by Shropshire Council case officer Sue Collins said: “The proposed scheme is considered by officers to be acceptable in its access, scale, layout, landscaping and appearance.”