Plans for new fish and chip shop in Telford post office

Plans have been submitted to open a chip shop in a former post office building.

Joginder Singh has put forward the application for a change of use of the former post office in Sutton Road, Admaston, Telford.

If approval is granted, it would create one full time and two part-time jobs, with proposals for the chip shop to stay open until 9.30pm at night.

The unit has been empty for a year-and-a-half since the post office facilities were moved into the newsagents next door.

Speaking in favour of the application, Mr Singh said: “Until August 2015 the unit was solely occupied by the sub-post master.

“Then, due to the post office’s policy of optimisation, it was decided to merge the post office with the newsagent next door, thus keeping the facilities locally.

“So, for the last 18 months, this unit has remained empty.

“Of course, as a landlord in this parade of shops, I have often been told by the members of the local community that what lacks locally is a hot food outlet.

“The nearest such facilities are either in Wellington or Leegomery, which is some miles away.

“A change of use of this unit would bring diversity to the local shops as well as create employment opportunities.”

A sole objection to the application has been submitted by Paul Newman, who runs Hair By Paul Newman on the same parade.

He said: “I would like to register my objection.

“My main concerns are the smells and litter associated with takeaways.

“I would also have concerns about people hanging around at night.

“Also, there seem to be plenty of chip shops around the area.”

A decision will be made, either by Telford & Wrekin Council planning officers under delegated powers or by the authority’s planning committee, at a later date.