Row over 68 home plan in Ellesmere hit by new delay

A fresh public inquiry to reconsider plans to build 68 new homes in Ellesmere is unlikely to be held for at least three months.

Shropshire Council says it doubts the inquiry into the plans for Teal Drive will be held before the spring.

This means developers will have to continue their long wait to see whether they can build homes in the town.

The developers were initially refused permission by Shropshire Council, but the decision was overturned by a Government planning inspector after claims the council did not yet have a five-year housing supply.

The council appealed against the Government, taking its battle to the High Court arguing that it did in fact have enough housing planned for the county.

At the hearing, Mrs Justice Lang confirmed that the planning inspector’s reasoning was not lawful because he did not properly assess the evidence before him and he also failed to give adequate reasons for his decision.

As a consequence of the appeal decision being quashed, the application will now return to the government planning inspectorate to be reconsidered.

Shropshire Council says that the decision could have a huge impact on other housing applications in the county.

Area planning manager Tim Rogers said: “No date has yet been set for a new public inquiry, but it is likely to be in a minimum of three to four months’ time.”

Developers David Wilson Homes says the new houses would bring much-needed affordable housing to Ellesmere and an injection of about £350,000 in housing levy to the town.