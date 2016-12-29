Protesters to march against Bridgnorth shopping complex plan

“Disgusted” protesters say they will march against plans for a new shop development in Bridgnorth.

The protest is against a Shropshire Council officers’ recommendation to grant permission for the Old Smithfield development in Bridgnorth.

Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce is heading the protest, after a petition against the development was signed by almost 7,000 residents and handed in to the council.

The proposed plans are for five retail units on the Old Smithfield site in Bridgnorth, which is currently used as a car park.

The protest will be held at the Old Smithfield site on January 10 at 10am, when Shropshire Council will be conducting a site visit prior to the planning meeting which will take place on January 10.

Stephen Robbins, chairman of the chamber of commerce, said: “We are hoping as many people as possible will be there to show that this development is not wanted in our town.

“The developers themselves have admitted it will have an adverse effect on current trade, it is exactly what is not wanted in a traditional market town that has just won the Great British High Street award.

“The chamber is very disappointed by the actions of the staff at Shropshire Council, who appear to have completely ignored the legal objections put to them and will now look to ensure that councillors are aware of these prior to making their decision.

The chamber is also disgusted that, having refused point blank the £100,000 offered by the developers, Shropshire Council are still accepting Ziran’s citing of the park and ride as a mitigating factor for building on one of the main car parks in the town, when the future of the service cannot be guaranteed.”

The park and ride was set up by the chamber because they say there is already insufficient parking. It is currently paid for entirely by the shops and traders who will be affected by the proposed development, supported by Nock Deighton.

Mr Robbins added: “Whether these traders will be able to continue paying for the Park and Ride if Shropshire Council then allows developers to profit by building on the car parks is unknown. If the chamber has to pay for the use of a car park, as well as for the bus and staff to run the operation, the money offered would not enable the service to continue for very long.”

Ziran Land director John Liggins had previously said the firm had gone to great lengths to address local concerns, from offering the chamber of commerce a “six-figure sum” towards the town’s park and ride and providing some long-stay parking, despite the legal agreement being for short-stay only.