Plans to redevelop Shrewsbury's Dana prison refused

The redevelopment of Shrewsbury’s Dana prison has been thrown out.

Shropshire Council’s central planning committee unanimously refused outline plans to turn the site into student and residential accommodation, shops, restaurants and a gym on Thursday.

Councillors said the plans failed to consider increased traffic in the area and the problems the development would cause with parking on the streets around the former prison.

Councillor Alan Mosley, who represents Castlefields and Ditherington, said he was pleased to see the plans thrown out but did not want to see the site stand empty.

He said: “I am delighted that the committee supported the objections by residents regarding the over development of the scheme and the inadequate provisions relating to traffic and highways.

“There was great uncertainty about what would eventually be sited there and members were fearful about the significant damage that might have occurred to an active and vibrant community in Castlefields.

“However, I and residents appreciate that this is an important site with high heritage value that needs to be developed but it must be done in ways that is compatible with the neighbourhood and sensitive to their needs. This proposal clearly did not do that and the refusal is made even more strong by the fact it was unanimous.”

About 60 people packed in to the public gallery at Shirehall for the meeting, with many of them applauding and celebrating the decision when the vote was taken.

Members of the committee said they could not see what had been done since they deferred a decision on the proposals in October to solve issues surrounding the development of the Grade II-listed building.

Councillor Miles Kenny said suggestions that a paid-for residents parking scheme could be introduced in the area and a one-way system brought in was “appalling”.

He said: “This is a very important site and it needs to be developed sympathetically in conjunction with residents.

“To bring in residents parking is merely giving residents the right to park in a certain area provided they pay for it.

“I can’t see what benefit that brings to the residents, it is of no help whatsoever.

“Another matter raised is a one-way system at the Dana. I can’t think of anything more appalling.”

Andrew Ryan, who spoke for the applicant at the debate, refused to comment after the plans were thrown out.

However he had said the applicant had an extensive history of developing similar sites and had never experienced a problem.

He said it was disappointing much of the focus had been on issues such as parking and not on the benefits he believed the development could bring.