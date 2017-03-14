Article 50: Shropshire and Mid Wales MPs say it is time to get on with Brexit

Brexit will give the country a new lease of life – and it is time to get on with it.

That was the verdict of MPs across Shropshire and Mid Wales, who today spoke of their confidence Britain could get a good deal.

With Article 50 expected to be triggered imminently, Daniel Kawczynski, Shrewsbury and Atcham MP, said he had a “huge amount of confidence and excitement” for the future.

As MPs voted to reject the Lords’ amendment last night, Mr Kawczynski said he was excited to see Britain’s new trading relationship with the EU and also the beginning of new relationships with other countries. He said: “Some of the fastest growing economies in the world are in the Commonwealth and we are part of the same family. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, welcomed the start of negotiations but hit out at the announcement by the Scottish National Party that it would be calling for a second independence referendum. She said: “I want Brexit to be as successful as possible and I urge everyone to come together to help our Prime Minister deliver just that. The SNP focusing their efforts on another Scottish referendum is an unhelpful start to the negotiations.”

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said: “It is vital that Brexit continues to allow Shropshire companies to trade internationally without new tariffs, charges and duties.”

Glyn Davies, Montgomeryshire MP, said: “I think we will stick to the timetable, I wouldn’t want to pretend that it is going to be anything other than a bumpy ride, but it will be a better picture for the UK.”

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said: “My hope is that our negotiation will secure a mature trading relationship, of mutual benefit to the UK as well as the EU. I shall be looking for the best possible access for British goods and services. I am also keen to see an early recognition of the rights of EU citizens already in the UK to remain here, and for British citizens living in the EU to be able to remain there.”

Owen Paterson, MP for north Shropshire said that negotiations with the EU must follow on quickly after the triggering of Article 50.

“As we begin to negotiate our exit from the EU, we do so from a position of strength as Britain continues to grow.

“The Office for Budget Responsibility now forecasts Gross Domestic Product growth of two per cent in 2017, 1.6 per cent in 2018, and then 1.7 per cent in 2019. Growth will continue, 1.9 per cent in 2020 and 2.0 per cent in 2021.

“The European Communities Act 1972 gave legal effect to European law. Since then we have incorporated the acquis communautaire into our legal system, which is the accumulated body of EU law and obligations from 1958 to the present day. Many industries and everyday activities depend on European regulation as set out by the acquis in order to function. As an interim measure we will turn the entire acquis into UK law to maintain certainty and continuity. In subsequent years parliament will then be free to amend, repeal and improve any law that it chooses.”

The long road to Brexit starts here

The road to Brexit is set to start this week – a journey that, like any divorce, is likely to be fraught with pain and difficulty.

Article 50 is a plan for any country that wishes to exit the EU – and it is a device that Theresa May is preparing to trigger imminently.

It was created as part of the Treaty of Lisbon, an agreement signed up to by all EU states which became law in 2009.

Before that treaty, there was no formal mechanism for a country to leave the EU.

For such a profound action, Article 50 is surprisingly short at just five paragraphs. They spell out that any EU member state may decide to quit the EU, that it must notify the European Council and negotiate its withdrawal with the EU, that there are two years to reach an agreement – unless everyone agrees to extend it – and that the exiting state cannot take part in EU internal discussions about its departure.

How we got here . . and what’s next February, 2016 Prime Minister David Cameron launched the biggest political gamble of his life by announcing the date of the EU referendum. He had secured a deal on Britain’s membership of the EU in February and believed he had enough ammunition to see off the Brexit camp. Brexit campaigners believed his renegotiation was a sham and criticised the deal, which was agreed by the EU’s 28 member countries. Eurosceptic London mayor Boris Johnson accused Mr Cameron of achieving “two-thirds of diddly squat” during the hard-fought negotiations with Eurocrats. But bookmakers were unanimous in their belief that Britain would vote to remain in Europe. And Mr Cameron was also bullish, especially after the lesson of the Scottish independence vote in which the majority opted to stay with the status quo. April 15, 2016 The official campaign period kicked off on April 15 with events and rallies across the country. There were spending limits and rules for campaigns during this period, which lasted until the in/out referendum. Vote Leave was named as the official ‘leave’ EU campaign to the disappointment of rival candidate the GO Movement, which was backed by Leave.EU, Ukip and Grassroots Out. After the Electoral Commission’s decision, Brexit campaigners vowed to work together in the battle to free Britain from Brussels rule. Britain Stronger in Europe was the remain side. Thursday, June 23 2016 British voters went to the polls to cast their vote in the historic EU referendum. It was the biggest decision faced by Britons in a generation. The Brexit victory became clear as votes were counted through the night at hundreds of venues across the UK. It was a huge shock. Even Ukip leader Nigel Farage had appeared to concede defeat after exit polls sided with the Stay camp. The declaration of the Brexit victory was followed by the resignation of Mr Cameron as Prime Minister. The value of the pound dropped as Brexit campaigners celebrated around the country. March, 2017 The March 7 deadline to pass the Brexit bill has passed, thanks to amendments debated in the House of Lords. Those amendments were being debated late into the night in the Commons last night. But the political manoeuvring is likely to end as early as today with the triggering of Article 50. Prime Minister Theresa May has always said she plans to trigger Article 50 by the end of March 2017. Despite a few bumps along the way, her commitment will be met. The use of Article 50 legal mechanism will trigger the two-year process of the UK’s divorce from the EU. 2019 The UK is scheduled to leave the EU by the end of March 2019. Britain can withdraw from the EU two years after telling the European Council that it wants to go. There will lengthy and complex negotiations on the UK’s relationship with Europe and its the trade agreements. Former Cabinet Secretary Lord O’Donnell warned that the process of breaking ties with Brussels could “take a very long time”. Prime Minister Theresa May has said: “I want us to have reached an agreement about our future partnership by the time the two-year Article 50 process has concluded. “From that point onwards, we believe there is a phased process of implementation.”

It says any exit deal must be approved by a “qualified majority” of 72 per cent of the remaining 27 EU states, representing 65 per cent of the population.

But it must also get the backing of MEPs. The fifth paragraph raises the possibility of a state wanting to rejoin the EU having left it – that will be considered under Article 49.

Prime Minister Theresa May first announced her plan to do so by the end of this month in October last year, having argued that she did not want to rush into the withdrawal process before UK objectives had been agreed.

The government’s plan to do so by acting alone using its “royal prerogative” was thrown out by the Supreme Court following a legal challenge, so it had to introduce a Bill for Parliament to vote on. That passed the Commons but was amended by the Lords, leading to last night’s debate in the Commons.

It is now clear what negotiations will cover over the next two years.

The UK says a trade deal should be part of negotiations – but EU representatives have suggested the withdrawal agreement and a trade deal should be handled separately.

The UK has said it wants an “early agreement” to guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and those of British nationals living abroad.

Other issues which are likely to be discussed are things like cross-border security arrangements, the European Arrest Warrant, moving EU agencies which have their headquarters in the UK and the UK’s contribution to pensions of EU civil servants – part of a wider “divorce bill” which some reports have suggested could run to £50 billion.

Before the UK’s 2016 referendum, the government published a report on the process for withdrawing from the European Union in which it suggested numerous areas that could be covered in talks.

These included:

Unspent EU funds due to be paid to UK regions and farmers.

Co-operation on foreign policy, including sanctions.

Access to EU agencies which play a role in UK domestic law – like the European Medicines Agency.

Transition arrangements for EU Free Trade Agreements with third countries.

Access for UK citizens to the European Health Insurance Card.

The rights of UK fishermen to fish in traditional non-UK waters, including those in the North Sea.

A European Commission spokesman says it does not comment or speculate on the specific areas that will be covered in the negotiations, which will only start after Article 50 is triggered.

The EU has created a task force headed by Michel Barnier, who will be in charge of conducting the negotiations with the UK.

On the UK side, the overall responsibility for Brexit negotiations resides with the Prime Minister, who is supported by the Department for Exiting the European Union led by David Davis.