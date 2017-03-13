April's Law: Sex offenders must be strictly checked, says MP

The safety of the public should always put first before an offender is allowed to come off the sex offenders register – according to the Mid Wales MP.

Glyn Davies said that there should be "total certainty" that a person will not offend again before any person is allowed to remove themselves from the sex offenders register.

He was speaking during a debate on whether the Government should implement April's Law, after a petition launched by the family of April Jones attracted huge support.

The petition calling for sex offenders to remain on the register for life, and for tougher sentences for people who look at indecent images, reached well in excess of 100,000 signatures - triggering the Westminster debate.

Five-year-old April was snatched from outside her home in Machynlleth, Mid Wales, in October 2012 by Mark Bridger, who was sentenced to a whole life term for her abduction and murder.

Her body has never been found and during his trial Bridger refused to say what he did with her remains. He was found to have accessed child abuse images online just hours before her death.

Mr Davies, the Montgomeryshire MP whose constituency covers Macynlleth, said: "The death of April was an absolutely tragedy to her family and friends but it did touch the entire nation.

"It was something that the whole of Britain became engaged with.

"The search for April and the truly amazing response of people in this small market town brought what seemed like the world's media to Macynlleth.

"I spent time in the town and it felt really difficult to comprehend what happened and what April's family were going through.

"I also want to pay tribute to April's parents and sister Jazmin who are with us in the House of Commons today and in this chamber.

"They have done huge amount raise awareness of availability of indecent images."

During his speech in the debate in Westminster Hall, Mr Davies called for a "clean up" of the internet.

He said: "It should be our ambition to remove all indecent images of children from the internet. I also know that is not an easy or straightforward process.

"It is a responsibility the Government takes seriously, to do everything as far as humanly possible clean up the internet.

He also said that, although a move requiring people to remain on the sex offenders register for life may go against human rights, he said no person should be removed until stringent checks have been made.

He said: "An absolute ban would probably fall foul of human rights legislation but we must always put first the protection of the public.

"It must always ensure that no name is ever removed sex offender list until, and unless, there is total certainty that the offender is reformed and is not going to repeat offend."

He said the viewing of indecent images was a "hugely serious crime and still under-reported."

He called for police investigation into all reports of sexual offences, no matter how low-risk they may appear.

Responding to the debate, MP for Truro and Falmouth, Sarah Newton, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the home office for vulnerability, safeguarding and countering extremism, paid tribute to the Jones family.

She said: "I can't imagine the horrors that you have had to experience. You are an inspiration to us all."

She assured members that the UK was "world leading" in the bid to make the internet safer.

She added that companies, like search engines and internet service providers, had a duty to do as much as they could to reduce indecent images being shared online.

Ms Newton said: "More adult sex offenders are being imprisoned and they are being imprisoned for longer.

"At the end of last year over 13,000 adult sex offenders were imprisoned, a rise of nine per cent on the year before."

She said a "comprehensive" piece of work was being undertaken at the Home Office to educate young people about safety and consent, as the number of young people committing sexual offences increase.

She said: "Our position is absolutely crystal clear and unequivocal. We will reduce the harm to children and other vulnerable people. We will continue to protect the public and we will keep dangerous people on the sexual offenders register as long as they are at risk.

"The truly terrible murder of April Jones highlights how much all of us need to do to protect people."

Catherine McKinnell, MP for Newcastle-upon-Tyne, who opened and closed the debate, said: "I feel this is very much the beginning of the work that needs to go on."

Members went in favour of the motion.