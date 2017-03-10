Shropshire and Mid Wales MPs tell Theresa May to ignore snap election calls

The Prime Minister should concentrate on Brexit and resist the temptation to call a snap election, the region’s MPs have claimed.

Former Tory leader, William Hague, who now lives at Cyfronydd Hall near Welshpool, had urged Theresa May to call an early election arguing she would have a better chance of making Brexit a success if she secured a decisive majority in the Commons.

The prospect of a larger majority and the depletion of the Labour Party might, you would think, appeal to Tory MPs.

But politicians in our region were today distinctly cool on the idea, pointing out that both they and the electorate were battle weary after a series of campaigns in recent years encompassing Scottish independence, Brexit and the general election.

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham, said: “I am not convinced by the idea. The Prime Minister should focus with laser-like precision on the monumental historic negotiations over Brexit.

“I think she has to come back after securing a very positive, mutually respectful and beneficial partnership with the European Union, bed that down and then go back to the country. This is not the time to call a General Election, this is the time for politicians to deliver.”

North Shropshire MP, Owen Paterson agreed. “We should not have an election immediately. At the moment the people don’t like politics and don’t like politicians. The run-up to the last election was much longer than most and then we had the referendum. I would get on with the job of delivering Brexit, it is an absolute priority. We have a small majority but it is enough.”

Mr Paterson said that Mrs May should however change the fixed term election legislation.

He said: “If there is some sort of constitutional crisis there must be a way to go to the country with an election.”

There were less definite views from Telford and Wrekin’s MPs.

Mark Pritchard, Conservative MP for the Wrekin, said: “The PM has ruled out an early election at this stage, although it would be very advantageous for the party. However, she is getting on with delivering a successful Brexit deal first.”

Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, said: “Should the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill not pass through Parliament without amendment then the Prime Minister would be right to call a General Election. The Prime Minister has made clear that she has no wish to do so, however she needs a clear majority in Parliament to make Brexit a success.”

“For a general election to happen there would need to be a vote of no confidence in the government, with two thirds of MPs supporting it. It seems unlikely that the opposition MPs would want a snap election given their current standing in the polls.”

MP for Montgomeryshire, Glyn Davies, said: “Theresa May has said very clearly that she is not going to, and I don’t see her changing her mind.

“She’s not a leader who likes to change her mind. In any case, it’s not so easy for her to ‘go to the country’. We have in place the Fixed Term Parliament Act which stipulates that the next General Election will be held in early May 2020 unless either two thirds of MPs vote for one, or there is a vote of ‘no confidence’ in the Government and a new government cannot be formed in 14 days.

“I expect the Prime Minister to invoke Article 50 in the next week or two. That’s when the really challenging discussions for the government begin. What we all know in today’s politics, that even cast iron certainties can be overtaken in a few days.”