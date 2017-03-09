Newport science park and Shrewsbury Flaxmill get share of £21.9 million Government money

A new science park is to be built in Newport and the Flaxmill project in Shrewsbury has been boosted as part of a £21.9 million funding deal from the Government.

It was announced today that the Marches Enterprise Partnership has been awarded the sum from the Growth Fund, which allocates money to support business growth schemes around the country.

The deal will see £1.9m go towards funding the ongoing redevelopment of the Flaxmill, in Shrewsbury.

A new science park dedicated to innovation and enterprise beside the A518 in Newport, which is expected to create 950 "high value" jobs, will receive at least £6.36m.

Money will also be invested in training facilities and technical equipment for a number of local colleges, and a new university in Hereford specialising in technology and engineering.

It adds to £83 million of Growth Deal funding already awarded to The Marches LEP, which has been used for projects such as the overhaul of Telford's roads network and the new Marches Centre of Manufacturing & Technology (MCMT) in Telford.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said: “This Government is backing Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin with this new £21.9 million funding pot. Exciting projects to benefit include a new university in Hereford, and a new enterprise and science park in Newport.

“This new funding will help create jobs, boost skills and give businesses support.”

Graham Wynn OBE, chairman of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, added: “We want to create high quality jobs and the economic conditions for businesses to flourish – this funding will help us do exactly that. Investment in developing a highly skilled workforce will help our businesses to grow, inspire them to innovate and in turn, create even more jobs.

“Working with our local authority partners in Herefordshire, Shropshire, and Telford and Wrekin, we have a strong track record in delivering schemes which really make a difference to the lives of people who live and work here.

"We’re looking forward to meeting in the coming weeks to decide on funding and progress with these new projects."