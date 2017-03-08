Spring Budget 2017: LIVE updates

Chancellor Philip Hammond's first Spring Budget today is expected to provide an "upbeat" assessment of the UK's economic prospects after Brexit.

It was expected to include help for companies facing hikes in their business rates, as well as additional money for social care, schools and science.

But the Chancellor was set admit more austerity is in the pipeline, making clear he is ready to take further "difficult decisions" on tax hikes and spending cuts, despite acknowledging many voters are still feeling the pinch 10 years on from the financial crash of 2007/08.

