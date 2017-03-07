PUBLISHED: March 7, 2017 16:30 Powys County Council leader Barry Thomas to step down

The leader of Powys County Council is to step down and will not be standing for re-election in May, the authority has confirmed.

Councillor Barry Thomas, who has represented the Llanfihangel Ward for more than 20 years and has been leader of the council since January 2014, today says he is taking a complete break from local government.

He said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to represent the people of Llanfihangel since 1996 and I am grateful for the support they have shown me throughout my time on the council.

"I have enjoyed an excellent working relationship with Llanfihangel and Llangyniew community councils and more than ever appreciate their importance as the first tier of local government.

“I have decided to announce my intention to stand down as a county councillor now so that the residents of my ward have plenty of time to consider their options and take time to identify another candidate.

“I would like to thank council colleagues for giving me the opportunity to lead Powys County Council, it is not been an easy task particularly during a period of unprecedented financial pressures. But, it is a role that I have enjoyed and tried to do to the best of my ability.

“During my time as leader I have tried to promote open and transparent government and put the interests of residents above those of political groups. I am proud that despite the severe financial pressures the council has committed more than £100 million for schools in the county, our young learners are the future of the county and deserve the best we can provide.

“On a personal note I am delighted that we have been able to raise the profile of dyslexia, a cause close to my heart. We now have an officer to help council staff who need help and I am pleased to chair the Powys Dyslexia Support Group."

He added: “I wish the council and those who represent and work for it in the future all the very best, but residents can be reassured I will continue to work until the last day of this council."