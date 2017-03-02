Young people's bursary to be launched with £242,000 Telford & Wrekin Council savings

A new bursary will be launched for young people in Telford after a cut in councillors' allowance saved more than £242,00.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies tonight announced plans for the bursary to promote "educational and sporting excellence" in the borough.

In 2011, when Labour took over the authority, it reduced the amount that councillors could claim by 10 per cent.

To date, along with a freeze on allowances, its has saved £242,742.

Following a question by Councillor Raj Mehta at Telford & Wrekin Council's meeting tonight, about what the money would fund, Councillor Davies said this will now be used for a children's and young person's bursary that will be launched later this year.