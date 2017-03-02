Telford & Wrekin Council meeting - LIVE updates
Closer working between Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council is on the agenda at Telford & Wrekin's full council meeting this evening.
It is one of a number of notices of motion submitted by Conservative councillors.
The meeting, at Oakengates Theatre from 6pm, will also discuss the authority's budget and a raise in council tax for the next year.
Follow reporter Sophie Madden's updates from the meeting below:
