facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Telford & Wrekin Council meeting - LIVE updates

Closer working between Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council is on the agenda at Telford & Wrekin's full council meeting this evening.

It is one of a number of notices of motion submitted by Conservative councillors.

The meeting, at Oakengates Theatre from 6pm, will also discuss the authority's budget and a raise in council tax for the next year.

Follow reporter Sophie Madden's updates from the meeting below:

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "Telford & Wrekin Council meeting - LIVE updates"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.