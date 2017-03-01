New consultation begins on Shropshire boundary changes

People will from today get a second chance to have their say on a controversial shake-up of parliamentary boundaries.

This which would see Bridgnorth joined with parts of Telford, Ludlow combined with Leominster, and the Montgomeryshire constituency disappear completely.

The Boundary Commissions for England and Wales have opened a second public consultation to allow people to have their say on the plans to reduce the total number of Parliamentary constituencies from 650 to 600.

An initial 12-week consultation was held in the autumn last year, giving the public the first chance to view and comment on the plans.

Sam Hartley, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said the initial consultation attracted almost 20,000 responses.

Mr Hartley said there had been a strong response in the West Midlands, with people expressing views both in support of and against the proposals.

Montgomeryshire MP Glyn Davies said the changes would “demolish” his constituency, and that he would not seek re-election if they were implemented at the next General Election.

Former Ludlow MP Christopher Gill also voiced concerns about the plans, saying the new Ludlow and Leominster constituency would straddle two local authority areas, while Bridgnorth would have little in common with parts of Telford in the new constituency of Bridgnorth, Wellington and the Wrekin.

How to have your say on the changes: In Shropshire: Visit bce2018.org.uk

In Wales: Visit bcw2018.org.uk

Present Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said he thought the new name too unwieldy, and suggested it should simply be renamed Bridgnorth.

Mr Hartley said people in England and Wales would be able to look at responses from the previous consultation and also make further comments by visiting websites set up for the process of constituency change.

He said people can look at people’s suggestions, support counter-proposals, highlight issues with alternative ideas and say what they think is the best solution.

People have until March 27 to express their views.

Mr Hartley added: “Public input is invaluable throughout the 2018 Boundary Review. Comments made during both consultations will help us develop a well-rounded picture of how local communities live and work together across the country.

“This local knowledge will be essential when we revise our proposals. Any changes will be based on your comments so it’s important to have your say.”

Following the second consultation, assistant commissioners will look through all comments received during both consultations, considering all the evidence submitted. They will then advise the Boundary Commissions on where they think the proposals should be revised. Revised proposals will be published as part of a final consultation at the end of 2017 and start of 2018.