Shropshire council tax to rise by 3.99%

Homeowners across Shropshire will pay almost four per cent more council tax in the next financial year.

Members of Shropshire Council approved the 3.99 per cent rise at a meeting at Shirehall today.

It means band D property owners will be paying £1,259.51 for their 2017/18 bill.

In total, the precept for the whole of the council area will raise £134,220,817.

The 3.99 per cent rise is made up of 1.99 per cent allowed each year - the highest figure without calling a referendum - and two per cent permitted solely to be spent on adult social care.

Band A properties will now have a bill of £839.68, band B at £979.62, £1,119.57 for band C, £1,539.40 for band E, bills of £1,819.29 for band F, £2,099.19 for band G and finally a bill of £2,519.02 for band H.