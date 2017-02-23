facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Shropshire council tax to rise by 3.99%

Homeowners across Shropshire will pay almost four per cent more council tax in the next financial year.

Council tax stock

Members of Shropshire Council approved the 3.99 per cent rise at a meeting at Shirehall today.

It means band D property owners will be paying £1,259.51 for their 2017/18 bill.

In total, the precept for the whole of the council area will raise £134,220,817.

The 3.99 per cent rise is made up of 1.99 per cent allowed each year - the highest figure without calling a referendum - and two per cent permitted solely to be spent on adult social care.

Band A properties will now have a bill of £839.68, band B at £979.62, £1,119.57 for band C, £1,539.40 for band E, bills of £1,819.29 for band F, £2,099.19 for band G and finally a bill of £2,519.02 for band H.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "Shropshire council tax to rise by 3.99%"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.