Britain First in Telford: Far-right protest ‘has no place here’, says MP Lucy Allan

A far-right protest march being held in Telford should not go ahead because the group behind it has “no place” in the town, an MP said today.

Telford MP Lucy Allan said it was wrong for Britain First to “hijack” the sensitive issue of child sexual exploitation (CSE).

It comes as police offered reassurances ahead of this weekend’s planned protest.

Britain First says the march is in protest at “Muslim grooming gangs”. But Ms Allan said: “CSE has affected many families across Telford for over 20 years.

“It is absolutely right that we talk about CSE, about its causes and its consequences. It is important that as a community we work together to protect our young people and support the victims and their families, and give victims a voice.

“Britain First has no place in Telford and its supporters are not welcome in our town. I want the voices of CSE victims to be heard.

“It is entirely wrong for those seeking to promote a far-right, anti Islamic ideology to hijack such a sensitive issue for their own ends.”

Wellington town councillor Pat McCarthy has also launched a petition, calling for the march to be stopped.

Britain First demonstrators will start their protest at about 1pm at Telford Central Station on Saturday before making their way to Darby House.

The demonstration will be held in the car park of Darby House.

The protest is due to end at 3pm.

A counter protest will take place at Addenbrooke House with similar timings.

West Mercia Police said it had been working with the organisers of the protest to ensure it passes peacefully and with minimal disruption. It said a proportionate policing response will be put in place.

Telford police’s Superintendent Tom Harding said: “We recognise people may be concerned about the potential impact these events may have on people living and working in Telford. However we are working with both groups and the wider community to ensure there will be minimal disruption and Telford will be very much open for business as usual.”

In 2013, seven men were jailed for a total of nearly 50 years for their role in a child sex ring which groomed young girls from Telford, following the lengthy police Operation Chalice.

Police and council chiefs say inspections demonstrate the improvements being made in tackling the problem of CSE. Supt Harding said the public perception of the problem was incorrect – with figures showing that only two per cent of child sex offences in the town between April 2014 to September 2016 were committed by Asian men.