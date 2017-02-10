Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard meets Boris Johnson to discuss future after Brexit

MP Mark Pritchard met with the Foreign Secretary to discuss Britain’s future out of the European Union – and how Shropshire can thrive.

The Wrekin MP, who campaigned for Remain during tre run up to the referendum, said he met with Boris Johnson to raise the importance of continuing trade with Europe after the Brexit negotiations.

Mr Pritchard said it was essential for the Shropshire economy that trade between Britain and the EU could go ahead without any added tariffs or duties.

He also said he discussed the issue of security outside the EU, Nato and Baltic security.

Mr Pritchard said: “This is an important time in our nation’s history, and I made the case for Shropshire businesses to be able to continue trading with Europe; free from tariffs and duties.

“Free trade is vital for the Shropshire economy and local jobs.”

It is an issue Mr Pritchard raised during the two-day Article 50 debate, which took place at the start of the month.

During the opening of the reading of the bill in the House of Commons, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis gave way for Mr Pritchard to raise his points.

He said: “Brexit affords huge opportunities for international trade for global Britain. Part of that global trade is with the single European market.

“While there may be access to the full market a hybrid access could the Secretary of State confirm that anything that introduces new taxes, tariffs or duties on British goods is not in our national economic interest.”

Despite campaigning to remain within the EU during the run up to the referrendum last year, he was one of the 498 MPs to support the European Union (Notification of Withdrawl) bill for formal talks over Britain’s exit from the EU.

He said it was a historic moment for the country and said it was time for the Government to ensure a system that works for everyone.

He said: “This was a historic moment in our nation’s history.

“My vote reflected the will of the majority of my constituents.

“We now need to make Brexit work for all.”