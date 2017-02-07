Should John Bercow step down as Speaker following his Donald Trump comments? Vote in our poll

The backlash against the Speaker after his extraordinary attack on the US President saw the chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee appear to question Mr Bercow's judgment while a Tory backbencher dubbed the comments "unwise".

The Speaker appeared to brand Mr Trump a "racist" as he said the president's travel ban on Muslims from seven countries, and refugees, had hardened his hostility to any high- profile Westminster address during the visit.

Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Crispin Blunt criticised Mr Bercow's comments, saying: "He has no idea whether he will be speaking for a majority of the House of Commons, and this is why Speakers do not express their opinion.

"That's the entire point, otherwise they can't remain neutral and above the political fray."

The Speaker was applauded in the Commons on Monday after making his intervention, which reignited the controversy over the state visit granted to the US President.

"I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons," Mr Bercow told MPs.

The Speaker said he was "strongly opposed" to the idea of an address to both Houses of Parliament by Mr Trump before the travel ban, and was now "even more strongly" against such an invitation.

Shrewsbury MP said said he was "disappointed" by the comments.

Disappointed by Speaker's comments on @realDonaldTrump We need to engage not alienate our closest ally. — Daniel Kawczynski MP (@KawczynskiMP) February 6, 2017

For more on this story as it updates through today click here.