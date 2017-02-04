Powys County Council apology for ignoring complaints

A council in Mid Wales has apologised for its “poor performance” when it comes to dealing with complaints.

Powys County Council apologised following Montgomeryshire Assembly Member, Russell George, revealing that it has failed to respond to 17 formal complaints since April 2016.

Mr George made the discovery thanks to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request he submitted into the council’s complaints procedure.

He said he will now be asking the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales to investigate PCC over these ‘non-responses’ and its abject failure to comply with its own complaints procedures.

Mr George said: “PCC’s shocking admission that it has failed to respond to 17 formal complaints in a nine-month period is a total abdication of responsibility to those residents and service users who dutifully pay their council tax and expect to have their complaint dealt with, investigated and then given a response in a timely fashion.

“Twenty working days should be ample time for PCC to respond to all but the most complicated issues.

“Year after year, I have to write to the council to highlight the fact that hundreds of people are just not getting responses when issues are raised. Only a fraction of these make formal complaints and they are still not receiving replies.

“In one case, a resident waited since November to hear back from the council and is still waiting. This is not acceptable.”

Powys County Council Leader, Councillor Barry Thomas said; “The council operates a formal complaints system which requires services to respond to a complaint within 20 working days.

“We are aware that services failed to respond to 17 complaints which equates to six per cent of the total complaints received in the past nine months which is unacceptable. We apologise for the poor performance.

“Although the council’s response to complaints is managed by Customer Services, it is the responsibility of individual service areas to investigate and act on complaints. Services are being reminded that they have a responsibility to respond to complaints within corporate standards.”

Leader of the Welsh Conservative Group on PCC, Councillor Aled Davies said: “It is hypocritical for this independent-run council to say that the local authority expects residents to pay council tax on time and react to their deadlines, when they flout their own rules in ignoring correspondence from residents.” He added it was only courteous to keep people informed.