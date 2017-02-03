Tories' alternative Telford council budget 'doesn't build for the future’

An alternative council budget has been criticised by councillors in Telford for failing to look at the future.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Finance and Enterprise Scrutiny Committee has been taking an in-depth look at the ruling authority’s budget and the alternative budget, which was put together by the Conservative opposition.

But members criticised the alternative budget for failing to prepare for future years.

The Conservative’s budget proposes slashing the council’s debt and reducing the amount of borrowing by the authority, which they say is at “unprecedented” levels.

It proposes selling off the council’s solar farm and its Nu Place rental properties in a bid to cut a huge chunk in the overall debt.

But committee members said both enterprises were raising clear profit, which was being reinvested in front line services and protecting them in the face of future Government cuts.

Committee chairman, Councillor Shirley Reynolds, ward member for Wrockwardine Wood and Trench, said: “It proposes selling assets that are generating funds year on year.

“Where will this money be made up? That is something I have great concerns about, I didn’t think it made commercial business sense.

“The solar farm generated £250,000 pure profit after we have paid interest.

“If you sell everything off, what are you going to do in the future when you come into trouble and there’s nothing more to the future?

“I see nothing in the (alternative) budget which is building for the future.”

Councillor Andy Burford, ward member for Dawley and Aqueduct, said: “You need to look at the areas where there is more risk.

“At the moment the greatest risk is not having enough money to support the services we need to provide.

“Any risk from these enterprises dwindles in comparison.”

While discussing the authority’s budget, members praised the work being done through NuPlace and the solar farm to generate income for the future, which is already being reinvested into front line services.

That was despite revealing council borrowing to pay for such projects was at its highest ever level.

Conservative committee members also recommended a policy to provide £5,000 of funding to Telford Street Pastors was adopted by the authority.

But other members said they did not understand where the figure had been produced from and said they would encourage the street pastors to pursue existing grant opportunities already run by the council.

The committee examines both budgets and prepares a statement to be presented to policy review by February 9 and to the council’s cabinet by February 20.

Following the meeting held on Wednesday at Addenbrooke House, a response will be drafted on behalf of the committee.