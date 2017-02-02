Precept increases defended by two Shropshire councils

Two town councils in Shropshire have defended plans to increase the precept this year.

Councils in Whitchurch and Wem said they needed to raise taxes because to improve and invest in their town’s facilities.

Wem has agreed a precept, which will result in an increase of £5.20 per year for a council tax payer living in a band D property. Susan Thornhill, assistant town clerk, said the funds would be used to upgrade street lighting, support community groups and run services Shropshire Council could no longer afford to run.

She said: “The town council continues to strive to improve efficiency and reduce costs where necessary. In 2017 the town council plans to continue to upgrade its street lighting stock to more energy efficient LED lights and funds have been allocated in the annual budget for this purpose.”

Whitchurch has increased its precept by 1.6 per cent – but there was a zero per cent increase in council tax for band D properties due to the additional properties having built in the town. Zoe Dean, acting town clerk, said the funds would be used to maintain the town’s civic centre.

She said: “Money has been allocated in the next financial year’s budget for the ongoing maintenance of the civic centre, which is the responsibility of the town council as a tenant of the building.

“We have a busy schedule of works to get through but we are confident that the public will relish the improvements.”