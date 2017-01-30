Anti-Trump petition: More than 5,000 Shropshire people join call to axe president's state visit

More than 5,000 people across Shropshire have signed a petition calling for an official state visit by US President Donald Trump to be cancelled.

The petition, which has more than a million signatures from across the whole UK, quickly received the 100,000 signatures required to get a debate in parliament and is now set to become the most popular petition on the Parliament website.

More than 1,500 people in Shrewsbury have signed the petition, while more than 1,000 have put their names to it in the Ludlow and North Shropshire wards.

Nearly 800 signatures have been collected from Telford, while more than 850 people have signed it in the Wrekin ward.

The petition is still going strong, with about 600 new signatures every minute.

Graham Guest, who started the petition, said that President Trump should be banned from meeting the Queen during any visits to England due to his "well documented misogyny and vulgarity."

He wrote: "Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.

"Donald Trump's well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit."

Parliament responds to any petition that has more than 10,000 signatures on its website, and anything with more than 100,000 signatures is debated in the House of Commons.

As Theresa May came under pressure to downgrade or axe the visit, Downing Street said its position had not changed on the US president's trip.

"An invitation has been extended and accepted," a Number 10 spokesman said, stressing the position had not changed.

The US president accepted an invitation to visit Britain later this year, where he is due to be hosted by the Queen and would be treated to all the pomp and ceremony accorded to a state visit.

The petition follows widespread outrage over a US travel ban on Muslims and refugees.

The US president's team told Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson that Britons who have shared nationality with one of the seven mainly-Muslim countries covered by the restrictions would not be stopped from entering America.

But UK dual citizens travelling to the United States directly from one of the banned countries will face extra checks.

