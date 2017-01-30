Anti-Donald Trump protest held in Telford

A protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees was held in Telford tonight.

The short protest held in Wellington Peace Garden, outside the town's leisure centre, from 6pm.

Protesters called for people to "Dump Trump", and there were chants of "Say it loud, say it clear: Refugees are welcome here."

It comes after more than 6,000 people across Shropshire were among more than one million people who have signed a petition calling for an official state visit by President Trump to be cancelled.

The Shropshire Star's Naomi Penrose reported from the scene.