Shropshire MP Owen Paterson heads to Germany for post-Brexit trade talks

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson has travelled to Germany to meet with business leaders for talks over trade after Brexit.

The former minister, who is co-chairman of Leave Means Leave, gave a speech at Tönissteiner Kreis, an institution representing many from the German political, business and academic establishment.

Mr Paterson, who lived and worked in Germany before becoming an MP and speaks fluent German, said the audience was overwhelmingly against the principle of the UK leaving the EU.

He told them that the European Union’s internal market was important to us and that Britain wanted access to it by continuing to buy and sell goods and services to friends and allies on the continent.

“I pointed out that we have a huge deficit in trade with Germany, who sold us 810,000 cars last year, a fifth of all cars produced in Germany,” he said.

“We now have a crucial task persuading the member states, particularly in a year with key elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany, that they have a massive mutual, selfish and strategic interest in continuing reciprocal free trade with us.

“Already senior figures in Bavaria have pointedout they do not want a recession created by negotiations by Brussels where some senior EU figures have been negative.

“The Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, David Davis, told me in the House of Commons that 20 countries have grown their trade with the market from outside faster than we have from within. This is an incredibly important point as independent countries can and do trade successfully with Europe, without having to be a member of their internal market.”

Mr Paterson said that there had been a very genuine and interesting discussion.

“I stayed on afterwards and several attending asked if I would be interested in coming back to talk to more audiences in different parts of Germany.”

Mr Paterson spoke as the Government prepared to start the process that will lead to the triggering Article 50, the formal mechanism for leaving the EU.

Prime Minister Theresa May revealed that an official White Paper will be released as part of the process, allowing more detail to be set out about the process.

Mrs May told MPs she would ensure they had every opportunity to scrutinise her proposals for negotiating Brexit set out in a keynote speech last week.

“I recognise that there is an appetite in this House to see that plan set out in a white paper,” she said.

“I can confirm to the House that our plan will be set out in a white paper published in this House.

“The House has overwhelmingly voted that Article 50 should be triggered before the end of March 2017.

“Following the Supreme Court judgment, a Bill will be provided for this House and there will be the proper debates in this chamber and in another place on that Bill.

“There is then the separate question of actually publishing the plan that I have set out, a bold vision for Britain for the future,” she said.

“I will do that in a White Paper and one of our objectives is the best possible free trade arrangement with the European Union, and that’s what we will be out there negotiating for.”