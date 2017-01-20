Donald Trump Inauguration: Protesters hang 'Build Bridges not Walls' banner from the Iron Bridge

Protesters have hung a banner saying 'Build Bridges not Walls' on the Iron Bridge to mark the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

About 30 people people braved the fog this morning to stand on the bridge waving a banner.

The group was among 60 across the UK and Europe who are marking the inauguration by gathering at local bridges with similar banners.

The action intends to publicise a message of solidarity between people.

In Ironbridge, the group met at about 8am, raising their banner at 8.30am. They will remain in place until noon.

Organizer Kim Fitzwarine-Smith said: "A lot of people are very concerned about the direction politics is heading in.

"Our action today is not against President Trump, but to express the positive stuff, the kindness and goodwill that we all see around us day by day, to give people hope and encourage them to actively work towards the peaceful, just world that we all want."

President Trumps inauguration will be broadcast from Washington DC from 5pm today.