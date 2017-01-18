Star comment: May going forth with hard Brexit

So finally we know. Brexit really does mean Brexit. There won’t be a half-in, half-out approach to Britain’s relationship with Europe.

There won’t be the sort of fudged compromise that David Cameron met before June’s referendum.

There won’t be complicated negotiations about keeping bits that are favourable to the UK.

Brexit means Brexit. And Out means Out. Prime Minister Theresa May has provided the clearest indication yet of how Britain will look when its membership of the EU ends.

We are heading for a hard Brexit. The message is simple: we’re going it alone.

Leave campaigners wanted control over our borders and the right for British courts to make our laws. We’ll get it.

And the 52 per cent who voted for Brexit will no doubt applaud the clarity that Mrs May has provided.

Businesses can also start to make plans. They know that the existing single market access is coming to an end and while Mrs May and her team will push for tariff-free trade, they will make contingencies in the event of those negotiations failing.

It is helpful to know that the process will be phased.

Not approaching the complex changes ahead in such a manner would be confusing and disruptive.

It would be like being told we all have to drive on the other side of the road, or we have to switch from metric to imperial measurements.

Mrs May will be hoping she has finally ended the European argument among her own party.

The unhappy Eurosceptics who for so long have caused disruption have finally won the day.

It is helpful, of course, that USA President Elect Donald Trump has already signalled his intent to push through a trade deal with the UK.

We can but hope that he will be as good as his word and that such a deal would be beneficial to both sides.

And many people will now be working on securing similar tariff-free deals with countries around the world.

It will take many years for Britain to make the adjustment and there will be difficulties along the way.

And only time will tell whether the 52 per cent were correct in thinking Britain would be better off without Europe than it is being a part of the EU.

For now, however, we can be grateful that there is clarity and that the UK can start to plan for a different future.