Jill Saward: MP vows to continue sex attack victim campaign

An MP in the Midlands has vowed to carry on the work of campaigner Jill Saward who fought for the rights of sex attack victims.

Tributes poured in following the premature death of the 51-year-old, who lived for many years in Telford, and who suffered a stroke last week and died two days later at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton.

Ms Saward was the first rape victim to waive her anonymity and speak out after she was brutally attacked in her father’s vicarage in Ealing, London, in 1986. She has spent much of her life since campaigning for the rights of fellow victims.

One of her recent battles was trying to stop domestic abuse victims being cross examined by accused perpetrators in the family courts system.

She had lived in the Staffordshire town of Hednesford in more recent years and her MP Amanda Milling had met her many times prior to her death. She said: “I believe it is essential that the law is extended to stop those accused of domestic violence being able to cross examine victims during trials in the family courts. This change in the law needs to happen urgently and I will continue to press ministers to address this as quickly as possible.”

More on this story: Jill Saward's former boyfriend says trauma must have taken its toll

Jill Saward tributes: Courage of woman who launched campaign after rape

Ealing Vicarage rape victim Jill Saward dies, aged 51

Jill Saward, sexual violence campaigner and 'hero of our times', dies aged 51

Adding her own tribute to Ms Saward’s work she said: “I was truly shocked and saddened by the news of Jill Saward’s death.

“I recently met Jill and was moved by her own personal ordeal and her commitment to campaign on behalf of rape victims. She was a remarkable woman who took her own truly horrific experience, sacrificed her anonymity and was a tenacious campaigner. She made an immeasurable difference to public attitudes across the country and brought an issue, seen as a taboo by many at the time, to the forefront of public thinking and policy making.

“The changes she fought for have helped put in place important protections for victims of rape during trials.”

Details of Ms Saward’s funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed.