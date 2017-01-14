Council tax rise survey in Shropshire ruled out

A possible referendum on raising council tax by Shropshire Council has been ruled out by the Cabinet member for rural services.

Councillor Cecilia Motley said that the cost of running a referendum would be in the region of £700,000 and the gains returned by raising council tax would fall far short of what is needed to help fund services such as adult social care and youth services.

She said: “Unless there is a real appetite to raise council tax it is not something I would immediately leap to. We are looking at other ways to raise money.”

The issue of a referendum was raised during a briefing on the Big Conversation, a survey which is seeking the views on a range of topics including health, money and the economy and the community.

The Big Conversation was launched last year to better understand which services people value most and where the council should prioritise its budget.

The survey has now entered phase two. The first part ran last year and more than 2,500 people took part.

“We were pleased with the response,” said Councillor Motley.

“Last year’s survey was about what people value but this survey will go more in depth. The second survey has gone live and will run until the end of February. In particular we want to hear from children and young people aged 25 and under.

“We also want to hear from carers, people who do not have the skills to complete online surveys and also from the disabled. This survey is not just useful to the council but also to other partners.”

To take part go to shropshire.gov.uk/bigconversation, email BigConversation@shropshire.gov.uk or call 0345 678 9028.