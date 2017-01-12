Councillors 'intimidated by rowdy protesters' over Bridgnorth shops plan

Councillors considered calling the police over the “rowdiness” of protestors as hundreds turned out to oppose plans for a new shopping precinct.

The “shabby behaviour” of some the 200 people who came protest against building on Bridgnorth’s Old Smithfield car park “let down the good people of Bridgnorth”, a councillor said today.

Shropshire Council’s south planning committee paid a visit to the site on Tuesday ahead of Shirehall meeting to decide whether to go ahead with the controversial town centre plans, which have been the subject of a 6,800-signature petition against them, with objections from Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce and Bridgnorth Town Council.

Protesters accused the committee of taking “back handers” and tried to intimidate the councillors, member Andy Boddington, Shropshire councillor for Ludlow south, said.

He said the scene reminded him of ugly trade union pickets decades ago.

He said: “It is not unusual for the planning committee to be met by a crowd of people opposed to developments.

“The committee did what it always does on site visits. We walked around the development site as officers explained to us the plans pointed out topographical points and highlighted issues that the committee might wish to consider. But on this occasion, our progress was impeded by the protestors.

“As we stood trying to listen to officers and examine the plans, we were challenged by shouts from the crowd which had surrounded us.”

“The behaviour reminded me of the trade union pickets of the 1970s and 1980s, where cries of ‘scab’ were heard almost daily.

“The protestors clearly intended to intimidate the committee and the planning committee, and to some extent they succeeded.

“At times, they crowded around so closely that some people in our group felt threatened.

“When we returned to the planning bus, the crowd surrounded the front of the bus and prevented it leaving the car park.

“One or two of mob banged on the side of the bus. Shouts of ‘brown envelopes’ and ‘backhanders’ continued.”

He said William Parr, Shropshire councillor for Bridgnorth East, got off the bus to negotiate with the crowd and “members on the bus discussed calling the police”, but the crowd dispersed.

“I don’t know what the protestors were trying to achieve by being so rowdy. The protest was shabby behaviour.

“It let down the good people of Bridgnorth and damaged the town’s reputation, which otherwise is running at a high after winning the large market town category in the Great British High Street awards.

“We take account of public opinion but we don’t make decisions based on how loud people shout,” he said.

In any case the committee decided they were “minded to refuse” the application, he said, but a decision was put on hold by Shropshire Council’s solicitors, concerned the reasons for refusal were not concrete and an appeal may be won by the applicants.

Officers will now carry out more research and the committee will meet again at a later date to either confirm a decision.