'Bonkers': £50,000 Oswestry bollards plan under fire

Plans to spend £50,000 on a new bollards systems in an Oswestry street blighted by empty shops have been labelled “bonkers”.

Councillor Steve Charmley, deputy leader of Shropshire Council, has spoken out after highways officers for the authority proposed spending the sum on automated bollards in Cross Street, New Street, Bailey Head and Arthur Street.

Councillor Charmley and members of Oswestry Town Council are looking into the possibility of removing the bollards for six months and trialling Cross Street being opened up to traffic.

At present, Shropshire Council pays Oswestry Town Council £12,000 a year to open and close the bollards manually, as the road is currently closed to vehicles between 10am and 4pm Monday to Saturday.

Councillor Charmley said: “I understand Shropshire Council is looking to save money but this is a bonkers scheme. This won’t help the situation with Cross Street whatsoever and it goes against what Oswestry Town Council and myself want to do.

“I think Cross Street needs to be open to traffic, as I’ve said previously it is struggling and businesses in the town are, so something has to be done. Passing traffic would benefit businesses.”

News of the plans come before members of Oswestry Townscape and Transport Forum have had the chance to meet to discuss the Cross Street trial.

A meetingNow Councillor Charmley and the authority will meet next week willto discuss the plans.

He said: “I think really a pragmatic, common sense approach is needed really and this isn’t something that’s unique here, sometimes it does take issues like this being flagged up with officers to ensure they’re in the picture.”

Previously Councillor Paul Milner, mayor of Oswestry, said opening Cross Street to traffic again could see its “revival”.