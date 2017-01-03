Shropshire Star Brexit survey results: We still want to leave the EU

A majority of people in Shropshire say they still support the decision to leave the EU – six months after the landmark referendum.

But a huge majority say they are unhappy with the way the process has been handled so far – according to new figures released following a Shropshire Star survey.

The poll saw more than 2,000 people respond to five questions about what readers thought of Brexit since June’s vote.

In total, 63 per cent of voters said they would still vote to leave the EU.

At the referendum on June 23, people in Shropshire and Mid-Wales overwhelmingly voted to leave with 56.9 per cent of the 183,324 votes in the Shropshire Council area, 63.2 per cent of 89,704 in Telford & Wrekin borough and 53.7 per cent of voters in Powys all saying they wanted out.

Six months on, that is largely unchanged, but people say they are unhappy with its handling so far, with 73 per cent saying they are unsatisfied with the current progress.

A further 58 per cent said they did not think Brexit would happen before April 2019, the date set by Prime Minister Theresa May.

A legal challenge which could force the government to give MPs a say before the leaving process starts has been heard in the Supreme Court, with the final decision expected later this month.

It all comes as the PM used her New Year’s message to call for the country to unite after the “divisive” Brexit referendum. Mrs May said she would use the next 12 months to ensure Britain negotiates the right EU withdrawal deal for people whether they voted Leave or Remain. The Prime Minister said the UK is positioned to seize the “great opportunities” ahead.

Our survey found that 77 per cent of people think their MPs should vote the same way as their constituents if there was a Commons vote.