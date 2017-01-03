Shropshire Star Brexit survey: No change of heart over result in the county

Nothing has changed in Shropshire, with the county still keen to see Brexit – and one done to the greatest benefit to Britain.

MPs and MEPs representing Shropshire say they are unsurprised to see a huge wealth of support still calling for an exit from the EU.

But the county’s UKIP MEP Jill Seymour, said she can understand people’s frustration into the process.

Ms Seymour, who also contested The Wrekin constituency at the last general election, said: “Shropshire was even more Eurosceptic than the UK average during the referendum – and this survey clearly shows that nothing has changed.

“But it also highlights a growing impatience among Shropshire voters over the absence of progress towards Brexit.

“The lack of confidence that we will have left the European Union by 2019 is an illustration of why UKIP is needed more than ever right now. We must keep the pressure on the Government, to make sure they give the people what they voted for, and not a diluted compromise.”

She added: “It’s no surprise that nearly two thirds of Shropshire Star readers in this survey are unhappy with the handling on the Brexit process – more than six months after the result, we are still no nearer to triggering Article 50 and beginning the formal process of leaving the EU.

“Shropshire Star readers have also given a loud and clear message to all MPs, that when Brexit is debated in the House of Commons, they have a duty to support the views of their constituents – or be prepared to resign and stand as an independent.”

Prime Minister Teresa May has met EU leaders, but formal negotiations on the UK’s departure from the EU have yet to start.

Leaders from across the EU have said no negotiations can take place until the triggering of Article 50.

There has still been no official word or detail from the Government as to what it wants from the talks, with issues of free trade and immigration at the fore.

Mrs May has had calls to set out what she wants Brexit to look like, but has refused, saying there will be “no running commentary”.

Former French Foreign Minister Michel Barnier has been appointed by the European Commission to lead the negotiations.

A majority of Shropshire and Mid-Wales MPs supported the leave campaign, with only Ludlow MP Philip Dunne and Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard voicing their desire for Britain to remain within the EU.

But Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, says the Prime Minister should not be judged until the outcome of the negotiations can be seen.

He said he was not surprised by the amount of people who said they would still vote for Brexit.

He said: “From speaking to my constituents I believe more people would vote for Brexit now than they would have done during the referendum campaign.”

But he urged caution to those who felt Brexit was not being handled satisfactorily.

He said: “None of us are in the position of the PM who is at the cutting edge of the negotiations.

“The PM will be judged on the deal that she negotiates and that will be the best time to judge.

“I am very fortunate that Shrewsbury and Shropshire and England all voted for Brexit and I am in kilter with all three.

“MPs need to respect the decision and the will of the people.

“I think Article 50 will be triggered next March and we will be out of the EU by April 19, within the two-year time frame. I see no reason why a deal cannot be done between the UK and the EU in a timely fashion.”

Owen Paterson, MP for North Shropshire agreed that he felt there would be a “strengthening of opinion over Brexit”.

He also said he understood people’s frustrations as to the handling of Brexit but said he would be “happy” as long as the Government meets its timetable.

He added: “I understand why people have voted like that but the Government has been very careful in not showing its hand.

“The Government has been clear that it will trigger Article 50 in March and push on with the deal through the summer and as long as we stick to that timetable I will be pretty happy.

“I think where this is exceptional is that it is the first time we have had a referendum where the result has gone against the consensus of the establishment.

“I have been very clear that I would vote to leave the EU, as did my constituents.”

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard added: “The people of Shropshire voted for Brexit and that is what the government will deliver - with my full support.

“I hope that Brexit will still mean access to the single market as this is vital for Shropshire businesses.

“I think that Brexit will be delivered by the timetable agreed.”

Glyn Davies, MP for Montgomeryshire broadly agreed with the views of Shropshire Star readers.

The MP had voiced his support for the leave campaign in the run-up to the election and said he would continue to support a Brexit that offered the best outcome for Britain.

He said he was surprised with the number of people who were in support of leaving the EU, adding: “It is more than I expected, I did expect it to rise.

“I understand why people feel this way, but what the PM has said from the beginning is that we need to activate the process then discuss the issues.

“One of the biggest problems is that he other EU countries won’t talk to her until Article 50 is triggered.

“But there is a lot of uncertainty.

“But it is better to do it right and not rush.

“I believe MPs would have to vote in the way they said they were going to vote. As it happens I am in agreement with the majority of my constituents.”

But Mr Davies said that he did not agree that rebelling MPs should stand as independents, citing the situation with Zac Goldsmith.

He said: “I don’t agree with that, and neither do the public.

“Take Zac Goldsmith, he resigned exactly as he said he would, but he lost his support from the people of Richmond.

“I think people like that idea in theory but they don’t like the practice when they do.

“I must say something tells me we won’t have left by April 2019 but that depends on the attitude of the EU.

“We want to leave on as good terms as we can and if it is best for both periods to have a leaving period, I would be happy with it.”

And Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, called for the public to be given more certainty over the process.

She said: “People are keen to get on with the job of delivering Brexit. The survey shows the frustration people feel that the process is taking longer to get started than anyone expected.

“The process will be under way by the end of March 2017 and no one should try and delay matters.

“Irrespective of the outcome of the court hearings, or indeed the personal views of any MP, Parliament will respect the voice of the people.

“The majority of MPs will vote to leave the EU if the courts decide to require a vote.

“I have always supported leaving the EU and I fully understand the sense of frustration that there are some who want to stall and delay the process.

“We must accept the result of the referendum.

“A successful Brexit needs certainty as soon as possible.”