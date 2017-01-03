Dozens have their say on new Ludlow supermarket plans

A town meeting was held over freshly revised plans for a controversial out-of-town supermarket.

About 60 members of the public turned out to give their views on a redesign of a controversial store at Rocks Green on the edge of Ludlow.

The supermarket has been in the planning for two years, and has seen passionate objections from campaigners, including Ludlow Chamber of Commerce, Ludlow Town Council and Ludford Parish Council, who say it will damage trade in Ludlow Town Centre.

But after reaching the brink of being thrown out by Shropshire Council's south planning committee in October, developer Blackfriars went back to the drawing board and revealed a scaled down store just before Christmas.

Tonight Shropshire councillor Vivienne Parry called a public meeting for people to get information and discuss the new plans, as Shropshire Council will only be taking fresh views on the scheme until January 12.

Representatives from Indigo Planning, acting on behalf of Blackfriars, were not able to attend the meeting at such short notice, Councillor Parry said.

"But they have spoken to me and agreed to meet again with Ludford Parish Council if they decided they need to," she said.

While most at the meeting were against the scheme others stressed a small cheaper supermarket would be welcome - though there was a consensus that the planned store was still too large for the site and the lack of a specific named store was worrying.

The plans are likely to return to committee for a decision in February or March.