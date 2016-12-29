Urgent call to plug 'black hole' in Shropshire Council finances

Radical action needs to be taken to plug a “looming black hole” in Shropshire Council finances, opposition councillors have said.

Lib Dem Shropshire Councillors in the south of the county have called upon council bosses to make it clear how they intended to tackle an estimated £27.4 million deficit by 2019.

But Clive Wright, Shropshire Council’s chief executive, has said the authority is actually in a more “stable” financial position than recent years, despite still looking for ways to reach a target of £77m in cuts by 2020.

Heather Kidd, Shropshire councillor for Chirbury and Worthen, said “There is a large hole looming in the council’s budget. There are major challenges facing the council such as the adult social care bill but there seems to be little idea on how its finances will be managed in the medium and long term. Had the last leader lobbied government harder and fought for Shropshire we might be in a better place.

“The new leader is now talking to government but it is all too little too late. Rural areas like ours are really suffering, bigger councils are finding it hard but managing.”

Councillor Richard Huffer, said: “I know that all councils are facing challenging times as cuts by central government continue to bite but it very much looks like we are facing a meltdown of services in a few years if radical action is not taken.”