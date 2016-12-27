UKIP a ‘potent force’ in 2017 says West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge

UKIP must be about ‘more than just Brexit’, according to the party’s defence spokesman, who has set out bold plans for it to become ‘a potent political force’ by the end of next year.

Bill Etheridge says it is ‘a wholly realistic aim’ for UKIP to be polling 25 per cent by the end of 2017.

He insists that under new leader Paul Nuttall, UKIP can replace ‘pathetically irrelevant’ Labour as the official party of opposition and become ‘the true party of the working class’.

Reflecting on a year of ‘almighty upheaval’, Mr Etheridge, who is also a Dudley councillor, said “It’s about much more than Brexit now.

“As a party we have gone through the growing pains and come out in a position of strength.

“The EU referendum is done, and although we will continue to fight for Brexit and to hold the Government to account, it is time for us to show the electorate that we are more than just a one trick pony.”

The West Midlands MEP says UKIP is set to unleash a series of policy plans in the early part of the new year.

“I will be calling for significant increases on our defence spending, and as a party we will be launching a wide reaching review on law and order,” he said.

“People want to see more bobbies on the beat, which simply isn’t possible with the police force facing constant budget cuts.

“UKIP will aim to bring back traditional values when it comes to dealing with crime.

“We are also a party that is fighting on an economic platform to lower taxes, giving some hope to people at the bottom of the ladder.

“The Tories talk about social mobility, but we believe we can really push this through.”

Mr Etheridge, who has previously stood as a parliamentary candidate for Dudley North, said UKIP hoped to have decimated Labour by the 2020 general election.

“There is no doubt that as a party Labour is there for the taking,” he said.

“For many people they have become pathetically irrelevant. They talk about the working class as if we are animals in a zoo.

“We are the party of the working class. We can challenge the Tories by becoming a potent political force and replace Labour as the official opposition.

“By this time next year I would hope that we are polling around 25 percentage points.

“We have been through some big changes in 2016. We have a new leader in place and the reshuffle is now done.

“I believe Paul [Nuttall] has put the right people in the right positions and there is a definite sense of direction to UKIP.”