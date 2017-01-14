More Newtown roadworks on the way as 30 miles of water pipes to be replaced

A town faces weeks of roadworks as 30 miles of water pipes are replaced.

Severn Trent will be carrying out two projects in Newtown to install new pipes that will result in the closure of one road and diversions to be put in place on another.

The water company says the projects form part of a wider £5 million scheme that will see it deliver a better water supply to people in Powys.

The first round of works begins on Monday, when engineers from Amey will be starting to install some of the new pipes under the A483 near to Glascoed Hall. Gareth Mead, from Severn Trent, said: “This is important work for the area that will see water pipes replaced to protect supplies in to Newtown for years to come.

“The new pipes will take water from the Glascoed Reservoir into homes and businesses throughout the Newtown area.

“We know that some people may be concerned about the scale of the work we’re undertaking but we’ll work really hard to minimise disruption on the roads and keep local businesses open.”

While the first part of the project is completed there will be a HGV restriction on the road and a convoy system for all vehicles under 7.5 tonnes. Any vehicles heavier than that will need to follow a fully signposted diversion around the area.

Then on February 1, work will begin near to Llanfair Road for around six weeks. Some of this work will require the road to be closed between the Severn Trent booster station and Pen Shwa Lane while the new pipes are installed.

Drop-in sessions are being arranged to give residents the opportunity to find out more about the work and raise any concerns they might have.

Mr Mead said: “We’ll be hosting two drop-in sessions for residents in the Llanfair Road area to come and see us and find out more about that part of the work. It’ll be an opportunity to ask any questions and raise any concerns that they have.”

The drop-in sessions will take place on Monday, from 11am to 3pm at All Saints Church and then from 4pm to 7pm at Tregynon Community Hall.