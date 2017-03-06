Six Telford streets revealed as fly-tipping hotspots with more than 600 reports of dumped waste
Six streets within minutes of each other made up more than 600 reports of fly-tipping last year – nearly 20 per cent of a town’s total.
There were 630 reports of fly-tipping from Bishopdale, Burford, Blakemore, Burtondale, Bembridge and Beaconsfield in Brookside, Telford, across 2016.
The total number for the whole Telford & Wrekin ward across the entire period was 3,865.
Councillor Arnold England, who represents Brookside on Telford & Wrekin Council said fly-tipping had been a problem in the area for a long time.
The issue has been highlighted in recent weeks because of large-scale fly-tipping in areas across the region, driven by criminal gangs who make easy profits by charging for waste disposal on an industrial scale. Nationally, councils have been criticised for reducing refuse collection levels, although there has been no change in Telford or Shropshire.
Councillor England said many of the issues in Telford were smaller scale, with individuals dumping waste rather than taking it to recycling centres.
He said: “The council has undertaken programmes where they’ve put signs up and tried to draw the public attention to fly-tipping being wrong.
“I’ve had meetings with officers who’ve tried to support the estate.
“Basically it’s not just actions though, it’s education. We have to try to inform and educate people.”
Councillor England said he believed private landlords were responsible for at least some of the mess.
“There is some evidence that private landlords are involved. When people leave stuff in a property they’ve been rented, it’s easier to leave it than to take it to the tip.
“As soon as fly-tipping is reported, it ends up getting picked up, so it’s easier for people to put stuff out. You put a mattress out today and it’s gone tomorrow, so you might as well put a settee out the next time.
“We need more prosecutions. It’s difficult because you have to be able to prove it beyond reasonable doubt – you can’t just accuse people.
"But the people around Brookside are very good and they're willing to work with the Borough Council."