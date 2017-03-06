Six Telford streets revealed as fly-tipping hotspots with more than 600 reports of dumped waste

Six streets within minutes of each other made up more than 600 reports of fly-tipping last year – nearly 20 per cent of a town’s total.

There were 630 reports of fly-tipping from Bishopdale, Burford, Blakemore, Burtondale, Bembridge and Beaconsfield in Brookside, Telford, across 2016.

The total number for the whole Telford & Wrekin ward across the entire period was 3,865.

Councillor Arnold England, who represents Brookside on Telford & Wrekin Council said fly-tipping had been a problem in the area for a long time.

The issue has been highlighted in recent weeks because of large-scale fly-tipping in areas across the region, driven by criminal gangs who make easy profits by charging for waste disposal on an industrial scale. Nationally, councils have been criticised for reducing refuse collection levels, although there has been no change in Telford or Shropshire.

What a mess! Take a look at this waste still piled up More than two months after it was first discovered, mounds of waste on a disused railway line are still plaguing the landscape and the eyesore has been branded the worst case of its kind in Telford. The land owned by Network Rail became an illegal dumping ground when the household waste was left on the A4169, near Horsehay, in December last year. The rubbish, which would have taken dozens of lorryloads to abandon, will cost tens of thousands of pounds to fix, although Network Rail has yet to begin the colossal task. Jayne Greenaway, Telford & Wrekin borough councillor for Horsehay and Lightmore, said she thought everybody in the town felt the same about the mess. “It’s a real problem – it’s the most major case of its kind we’ve seen in Telford,” she said. “This is something that was very well planned – It’s going to take some cleaning up. We’ve seen a general increase of fly-tipping in Telford, but that has been on a small scale. Nobody really knew it was going on. I can’t quite understand why it wasn’t reported.” The track is near a signal box run by Telford’s Steam Railway. Earlier this month, it was revealed that fly-tippers had struck in Telford & Wrekin more than 3,800 times, up from 3,550 in 2015. Russell Griffin, of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Fly-tipping is an environmental crime that is a blight on our beautiful landscape and is perpetrated by reckless, thoughtless, irresponsible individuals who are costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of pounds each year.” Among the most shocking incidents saw a car written off when a car ploughted into an eight-tonne pile of rubble dumped on Back Lane, near Newport, in January.

Councillor England said many of the issues in Telford were smaller scale, with individuals dumping waste rather than taking it to recycling centres.

He said: “The council has undertaken programmes where they’ve put signs up and tried to draw the public attention to fly-tipping being wrong.

“I’ve had meetings with officers who’ve tried to support the estate.

“Basically it’s not just actions though, it’s education. We have to try to inform and educate people.”

Councillor England said he believed private landlords were responsible for at least some of the mess.

“There is some evidence that private landlords are involved. When people leave stuff in a property they’ve been rented, it’s easier to leave it than to take it to the tip.

“As soon as fly-tipping is reported, it ends up getting picked up, so it’s easier for people to put stuff out. You put a mattress out today and it’s gone tomorrow, so you might as well put a settee out the next time.

“We need more prosecutions. It’s difficult because you have to be able to prove it beyond reasonable doubt – you can’t just accuse people.

“But the people around Brookside are very good and they’re willing to work with the Borough Council.”