MP joins in crusade on path safety in Bridgnorth after three injured

An MP is backing local councillors in an effort to make a path safer after three people were seriously injured in a year.

MP Philip Dunne met with Bridgnorth residents and Bridgnorth Town Councillor Ron Whittle at the Queensway Shops to see the issue for himself.

Bridgnorth Town Councillor Carol Whittle started a campaign last year after a local man, Roger Taggart, died months after tripping on the steps because of complications from breaking his hip and pelvis.

Councillor Whittle said: “This can’t be allowed to carry on. The land registry said that there’s nobody it is registered to, but it must have belonged to the builders who built the shops. Just because it’s not registered doesn’t mean it isn’t in the deeds to the shops.

“They wouldn’t have access to their shops if it belonged to somebody else, so it makes sense. There are people still falling on a regular basis.

"I don’t know how long it will be until somebody is seriously hurt again, at least two people the past week are known to have fallen.

“The one shop has said he would be willing to put towards getting the work done now. This cannot continue and someone needs to take responsibility for the maintenance of the area.

“One has already died after six months of life-changing injuries and people are falling in this area on almost a weekly basis.

“This matter is not going to go away – in fact it will only get worse as the condition of the area gets worse.”

Mr Dunne, whose Ludlow constituency covers Bridgnorth, said: “I’m very happy to try and help.

“It is very clear that Queensway needs proper disabled access, it is also a problem for mums with pushchairs. It needs a ramp and the steps need to be paved so people can get proper access. I’ll be working with Councillor Whittle to encourage Shropshire Council to look at the paving to make sure it is disability access compliant.”

Councillor Whittle said Shropshire Council said it would undertake work on the paved area which is its responsibility and she is awaiting the work to be done.

Graham Downes, Shropshire Council’s highways manager, said: “The area of footway that is the responsibility of Shropshire Council has been included for repair as part of the 2017/18 capital maintenance programme. This work has been quantified, and an order will be issued to our term maintenance contractors Ringway early in the new financial year.”

Councillor Whittle said she would like anyone who has fallen to contact her on 01746 761842.