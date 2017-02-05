Thousands support petition allowing West Mercia police dog to remain with retiring handler

A petition to allow a police dog to retire with her handler, who is stepping down after 34 years’ service, has gained more than 10,000 signatures in two days.

Sergeant David Evans, from Market Drayton, is “heartbroken” at the prospect of not being allowed to keep four-year-old Ivy when he retires from West Mercia Police in April, according to his daughter Jennie.

Jennie said she started the online petition on Friday and within two days it had attracted more than 10,000 signatures.

She said: “The support has been amazing.

“We had hoped for a few hundred people to sign it and take an interest, but it has been signed by people from as far as Canada and New Zealand.

“Past police men and women that have been in different forces all over the world seem to have picked up on it and responded. The public’s response to it has just been incredible.”

Sergeant Evans, 59, who has received awards for his bravery, has offered to buy Ivy and cover the cost of replacing her.

West Mercia Police said it would be speaking to the officer involved directly.

Jennie added: “It is heartbreaking what is going on. He was looking forward to retirement and now this is how the police force is repaying him for all those years of loyal service.

“During Dad’s career he has had more than 12 police dogs.

“Each time after the dogs have retired they have always come to live with us.

“But because Ivy is four Dad has been told he will have to pass Ivy to another handler and continue working.

“She is such a big part of our family it would be very upsetting if she was taken away.”

She added: “She has been with the family since she was nine months old.

“In this time they have spent every day together and have created a special and unique bond with one another.

“Before joining the police force Ivy had already had two previous homes and was shipped around. With us she was able to finally be in a loving home where she could settle into a routine when she wasn’t on duty.

“She now loves nothing more than her endless walks around the fields with Dad. He is trying to put on a brave front and have meetings with West Mercia to try and come to some conclusion but he is absolutely devastated at the thought of losing Ivy.

“He is willing to offer anything he can to try and get West Mercia to change their minds.”

Click here to view the petition.