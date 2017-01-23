Burst pipe hits water supplies around Craven Arms prompting repairs

Scores of homes were affected by a burst water pipe that hit supplies in rural areas.

The damaged pipe was discovered in the Craven Arms area tonight.

It is understood properties in the town and nearby Newcastle-on-Clun either lost their supply or had low pressure.

Engineers are working at the scene to restore full supplies to all homes and businesses.

It is not known at this stage how many properties were affected.

In a statement, Severn Trent Water said: "Our teams are out on site now and will work around the clock to get this pipe fixed and everything back to normal as quickly as possible.

"We know how difficult it is to have no water. We'd like to reassure our customers that we're doing everything we can to get the water supplies back on as soon as we can."