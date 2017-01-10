Telford Pc sacked after changing domestic abuse victim's statement and forging signature

A Shropshire-based police officer has been sacked for altering the statement of a domestic abuse victim and forging their signature without their knowledge, his force said tonight.

Pc Steven Ward was dismissed from the force today with immediate effect after a public misconduct hearing, West Mercia Police said.

The hearing came following a professional standards investigation after allegations were made that Ward had altered the statement of a complainant and forged their signature, without their knowledge.

West Mercia Police said the statement was regarding domestic violence and threats to kill.

Ward had completed one full year of service with West Mercia Police, and was most recently based in Telford.

Det Supt Gary Watson, head of professional standards for Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police said: "The misconduct hearing found that the behaviour of Police Constable Steven Ward fell below the standards we expect from our officers and staff and amounted to a breach of the standards of professional behaviour, namely honesty and integrity. "

He added: "This fell outside the expectations made clear in our code of ethics and it is for this reason he was dismissed."

The hearing, which finished yesterday, was conducted by Douglas Readings, an independent legally qualified chair.

The misconduct hearing is now subject to the normal appeals process.