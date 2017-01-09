Demolition under way as former care centre in Wem is cleared for housing scheme

Work on converting a former care home into new homes for the elderly is due to be completed by next year.

The first stage of demolition work at the former Westlands Care Home in Wem will be completed by the end of the month.

Officials at Meres and Mosses Housing Association said the second phase of demolition works will start following a diversion of the electrical main that runs across the site.

The completion of the whole site is due in summer 2018.

The housing association was granted planning permission last year to pull down the care home and build 32 new homes in its place.

The plans, originally revealed at a previous consultation event, suggested building 52 homes. But after public engagement the number was reduced to 32 with a communal area and 25 car parking spaces.

Wem Town Council supported the application but added Shropshire Housing Group must make provision to turn some of the landscaped areas into additional parking spaces if the extra was needed within 12 months.

The town council also supported the need to maintain a pedestrian access through the development from Ranford Way to Station Road.

The development will be made up of 10 semi-detached homes, in five separate buildings, two detached bungalows, and a mixture of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

The ground floor of the apartment block space will be a communal area to be used by all residents during the day.

The scheme has been designed around a central communal garden and the majority of the bungalows will have a small private space. Also included in the plans is a car park with 25 spaces.

Westlands Care Home, which was run by Coverage Care Services, closed in March 2015 after managers revealed it had been losing £25,000 a year for the last five years.