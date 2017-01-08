New homes on way in £186m plan across Shropshire

A share of £186m will be spent on building new houses in Shropshire, it has been revealed.

Wrekin Housing Trust has announced the major investment, which will make it the largest developer of rented homes in both Shropshire and Staffordshire.

The trust, which has its headquarters in Old Park in Telford, was told this week it had been awarded £58m from the Homes and Communities Agency, the fourth largest allocation of this grant funding nationally, to go towards building new, affordable homes. The trust will boost the £58m with its own funds.

The homes will also create 3,054 jobs, including 200 apprentices, and will boost the economy by over £450m.

The 1,322 homes will offer rent-to-buy schemes and specialist housing for older people.

Last year, the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) opened bidding to the Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme 2016 to 2021.

Organisations were invited to bid for funding and Jean Teichmann, head of development at the trust, said it was delighted to have been accepted.

She said: “The allocation, when put together with our own funding, will enable us to provide 1,322 affordable new homes which will be delivered between 2018 and 2023 across Shropshire and Staffordshire.

“This is great news for the two counties and means we can provide even more much-needed new homes through our already very proactive development programme, plus all the knock-on positive effects of supporting the local economy and the many new jobs that will be created.”

The trust is currently working on a number of new developments, including the ShireLiving scheme Withywood, off Ellesmere Road, Shrewsbury, offering rented accommodation for the over-55s.

It has also been given the go-ahead to convert the historic Haybridge Hall in Hadley into apartments for older people.

The facade of Haybridge Hall in Hadley will be protected.