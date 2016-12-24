Dozens of jobs on offer as taxi firm launches recruitment drive

A taxi firm has launched a new recruitment drive with the aim to take on 50 new drivers.

Bosses at Go Carz said the extra drivers were needed urgently following a major increase in demand for taxis in the area.

Cindy Wilday, area director for Go Carz, said it was important to have enough drivers so customers could always get a taxi whenever they needed one without the need for a lengthy wait.

She said: “The firm keeps expanding and obviously we need to maintain the highest level of service possible for our customers.

“Business is really booming at the moment and we are keen to recruit another 50 drivers in the Telford area as soon as possible.

“We are the largest private hire firm in Shropshire and the West Midlands and with that comes the responsibility of keeping our customers satisfied. Go Carz has instigated a number of new schemes over the last year aimed at keeping us out in front of the field, but the main objective remains the same – to offer a great service to the customer.

“Anyone wanting to know more about the job is welcome to give us a ring.

“You don’t have to have taxi driving experience to join us – we are finding an increasing number of people turning to our trade after working in other walks of life.

“We have had people turn to driving having been made redundant from their previous employment or who just want a change of career. The hours suit a lot of people and you can work pretty much when you want to.”

Ms Wilday said most of their drivers had passed their NVQ qualification in Road Passenger Vehicle Training, and any new drivers would have the same opportunity.

She said: “This is not a council requirement but is something we feel our drivers and customers will benefit from.

“Any drivers we take on through this recruitment drive will have the opportunity to go through the NVQ.

“Another advantage for any new driver is our rent for a self-employed driver to work for Go Carz is the lowest in the area, which is another positive point for anyone looking to work as a private hire driver.”

Go Carz also stepped in to support a junior disabled football academy’s fundraising push to buy a new minibus. Telford Juniors Disabled Academy set about raising money for the new vehicle to use for away games and tournaments.

But large the transport costs needed every time they travelled led the group to try and get their own vehicle.

Go Carz was contacted by the club and agreed to help sponsor the project with a donation of £250.

For details about joining the firm visit www.gocarz.co.uk or call 01952 501050.