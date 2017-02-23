Letter: EU got rid of democracy

A recent letter from a ‘Proud Remainer’ is so proud he omits to mention his name.

He is, of course, a private businessman and the EU was designed from day one for private business, hence the freedom of movement for 500 million members

Mass immigration always has and always will reduce wages – zero-hours contracts grow by the thousand with each month that passes.

Mr Nobody says he forecast the Soviet Union giving up communism, unfortunately its present leader fails to understand the noun ‘democracy’ along with the majority of the unelected leaders of the European Union who have decided to dispense with it altogether – another plus for the remainers.

Mr Nobody then chooses to forecast how Brexit will cause the complete demise of the UK but omits to mention how private industry has ruined our railways, Royal Mail, electricity, gas and water and the NHS over 43 years of membership of the EU.

Bob Wydell, Oswestry

